Home / India / Process to vet ‘untainted’ teachers in Bengal begins

Process to vet ‘untainted’ teachers in Bengal begins

PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 07:07 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
The West Bengal School Education Department has begun the process to verify applications from 'non-tainted' teaching staff who were in state government jobs before clearing the 2016 SSC test and rendered jobless, following a recent Supreme Court order, an official said on Sunday.

The department has set a three-day deadline for completing the process which will end on Monday (June 23), the official said.

The Apex Court in an order on April 3 invalidated the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff but observed those who had served in state government departments in earlier jobs before opting for the 2016 recruitment test and not classified as “tainted”, can make fresh applications for being re-appointed in their earlier workplace and in same earlier position.

A senior SSC official said on Sunday that the School Education department on June 20 issued a communique to all district inspectors of schools “for verification and authentication” of applications by those candidates. The School Education department has thousands of such applications and prepared a database of each zone.

