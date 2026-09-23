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Home / India / Project Red Zone: Canada police bust firearms trafficking network; 4, including woman, arrested

Project Red Zone: Canada police bust firearms trafficking network; 4, including woman, arrested

The operation was conducted by Peel Regional Police’s Specialised Enforcement Bureau in collaboration with the US Department of Homeland Security and the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:09 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Peel Regional Police in Canada have dismantled an alleged firearms trafficking network operating across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with the arrest of four persons, including a woman, following a long-running undercover investigation that led to the seizure of 23 firearms, nearly 825 grams of cocaine and more than 950 rounds of ammunition.

The operation, dubbed “Project Red Zone”, was conducted by the Peel Regional Police’s Specialised Enforcement Bureau in collaboration with the US Department of Homeland Security and the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (CISO). The investigation began in October 2025 and remained active until July 2026.

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Police claimed that 15 of the seized firearms originated in the United States, while several of the recovered weapons are prohibited in Canada.

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According to the police, one of the firearms seized during the investigation has been linked to a March 2024 homicide in Mississauga, in which one man was killed and another suffered serious injuries. Forensic analysis also linked firearms recovered during the operation to 14 separate shootings across the GTA.

The accused have been identified as Stephen Prakash Consala, 24, of Scarborough; Akshaya Srikanthan, 24, of Ajax; Sammy Shaik, 28, of Mississauga; and Janoj Dhayabaran, 23, of Toronto. They have been charged with firearms and ammunition trafficking-related offences, police said.

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Consala and Dhayabaran were held pending bail hearings, while Srikanthan and Shaik were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Police have not disclosed the ethnicity, nationality or ancestry of any of the accused.

“This investigation demonstrates the value of intelligence-led policing and the importance of collaboration across jurisdictions. The illegal firearms trade is increasingly interconnected, requiring law enforcement agencies to work together, share intelligence and coordinate enforcement efforts,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich of the Peel Regional Police said in a social media post.

“Through these partnerships, we can remove dangerous weapons from our streets and enhance community safety,” he added.

Peel Regional Police said they had seized 125 crime guns so far this year.

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