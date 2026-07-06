‘Prominent, active mediation’: India commends Qatar for role in US-Iran peace talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has commended Qatar's "prominent and active mediation" in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations during talks with the Gulf nation's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Doha, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

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Jaishankar concluded his visit to Qatar on Sunday, during which the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, focusing on energy, trade, investments and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

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According to the MEA, Jaishankar appreciated Qatar's "prominent and active mediation role" in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, reflecting New Delhi's support for diplomatic efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

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The minister also interacted with members of the Indian community in Qatar, commending their resilience during the recent regional conflict and appreciating their contribution to strengthening the India-Qatar partnership.

The visit assumes significance against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in West Asia.

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Since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 after the collapse of US-Iran negotiations, Qatar had faced Iranian missile attacks.

The strikes briefly forced the closure of the country's airspace, disrupting operations at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Qatar is home to around 8.5 lakh Indians, one of the largest expatriate communities in the Gulf. More than 60,000 Indian students are enrolled in 19 Indian schools and several international schools across the country, reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The external affairs minister's visit reaffirmed the commitment of India and Qatar to further deepen their strategic partnership across key sectors while maintaining close coordination on regional and global issues.