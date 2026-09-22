Protest aimed at reform, not justifying cheating: IIT-B students demand fair probe in student death

Amid the ongoing probe into the death of IIT-Bombay student Sahil, student representatives have called for institutional reforms and accountability while making it clear that their protest was not intended to justify cheating or any form of academic misconduct.

In a statement issued on Monday, the representatives said the tragedy had prompted students to examine “the systems and processes” within the institute and seek reforms to prevent similar circumstances in the future.

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“We do not stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct. At the same time, the loss of our fellow student, Sahil, is a deeply tragic event that has compelled us to reflect on the systems and processes within our Institute,” they said.

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The representatives said the student protest was aimed at raising concerns over what they described as longstanding systemic issues. “The protest initiated by students was not intended to justify academic misconduct. It was a collective effort to raise concerns about systemic issues that have existed for some time and to seek meaningful and strong institutional reforms so that no student has to face circumstances of this nature again,” the statement said.

They said students had formulated a set of demands and formally placed them before the Director, who they claimed acknowledged and signed them and agreed to work towards their implementation within specified timelines. The representatives also welcomed an open house with the Director and other members of the institute administration, saying students were able to raise their concerns directly.

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On Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, the representatives said they were not presuming guilt or prejudging the ongoing investigation. Their demand that he be relieved of his administrative duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs, they said, was a precautionary measure to safeguard the independence of the probe.

“Our demand was that he be relieved of his administrative duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs during the pendency of the investigation as a precautionary measure to ensure that the investigation remains completely independent and cannot be influenced in any manner. The findings and appropriate action should follow from the established investigative process,” they said.

Backing the call for a fair probe, Professor Rajkumar Pant, President of the Faculty Forum, IIT Bombay, said premature conclusions were unfair to faculty members.

“We are extremely pained and upset at the loss of a young life from our institute. The whole problem, I think, is that before a proper investigation has been completed and before the facts of the matter are out, people have started taking sides and making assumptions. Based on these assumptions, they are making statements and taking positions, which is not fair. An investigation will immediately reveal the reality of the situation. My only worry is that if this trial by social media starts happening for everything, how will we be able to function? We are faculty members, professors—our job is to teach and conduct evaluations—and we are simply being penalised for following the institute norms.”

The student representatives also said the matter should remain within the IIT-Bombay community and not be shaped by external political interests or organisations.

“We stand united in seeking accountability, transparency and meaningful institutional reform. We will continue to raise our concerns, represent the voices of students, and work constructively with the Institute towards building a safer, more accountable and supportive campus,” they said.