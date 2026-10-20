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Home / India / Protest fundamental right, but must weigh protesters’ credentials: Bombay HC

Protest fundamental right, but must weigh protesters’ credentials: Bombay HC

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The court was hearing a PIL against alleged police brutality.
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The Bombay High Court on Monday observed that while peaceful demonstration was a fundamental right, factors like a protester's credentials and public inconvenience must be weighed before issuing blanket orders restricting police action.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna directed the Maharashtra Government to respond to petitions alleging the illegal detention of individuals by the police during recent anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protests.

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The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Savar Devre against alleged police brutality and detention of persons who are taking out peaceful demonstrations in solidarity with the protests in Delhi. The plea had sought a direction to the police not to detain any person taking part in such peaceful protests.

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To hear actor Imran's case on October 26

The Bombay HC will on October 26 hear a petition filed by actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, challenging a police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for attending a political protest in Mumbai.

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