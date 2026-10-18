Protest treated as crime: Sibal rejects Bangladesh-style ‘regime change’ charge

Congress leader P Chidambaram and Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday rejected the BJP’s charge that the Opposition was seeking a Bangladesh-style “regime change”, arguing that seeking to defeat an elected government through democratic means was entirely legitimate.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Chidambaram and Sibal of spreading misinformation, saying “people alone decide who governs India”.

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The exchange followed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s allegation that the Congress wanted a regime change similar to what had happened in Bangladesh. The Opposition leaders questioned the BJP’s attempt to equate their demand for a change of government with developments in the neighbouring country.

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Chidambaram said regime change was normal in a democracy and reiterated that the Opposition’s duty was to “oppose, expose and depose” the government. The formulation, he argued, reflected the legitimate role of opposition parties in a parliamentary democracy.

Sibal also dismissed the Bangladesh comparison, saying people wanted “regime change”. He questioned the attempt to portray the demand as undemocratic when a government could be replaced through the electoral process.

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Chandrashekhar, in a social media post, hit back on Chidambaram and Sibal, accusing them of making misleading claims and spreading misinformation. He said the decision to elect or remove a government rested with voters, who exercised that choice through elections. “... Do what the Congress always does — lie, make fake promises, and try to win the mandate,” he said.