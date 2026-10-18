DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Protest treated as crime: Sibal rejects Bangladesh-style ‘regime change’ charge

Protest treated as crime: Sibal rejects Bangladesh-style ‘regime change’ charge

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:14 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A protest being held against the alleged police brutality in New Delhi. ANI
Advertisement

Congress leader P Chidambaram and Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday rejected the BJP’s charge that the Opposition was seeking a Bangladesh-style “regime change”, arguing that seeking to defeat an elected government through democratic means was entirely legitimate.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Chidambaram and Sibal of spreading misinformation, saying “people alone decide who governs India”.

Advertisement

The exchange followed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s allegation that the Congress wanted a regime change similar to what had happened in Bangladesh. The Opposition leaders questioned the BJP’s attempt to equate their demand for a change of government with developments in the neighbouring country.

Advertisement

Chidambaram said regime change was normal in a democracy and reiterated that the Opposition’s duty was to “oppose, expose and depose” the government. The formulation, he argued, reflected the legitimate role of opposition parties in a parliamentary democracy.

Sibal also dismissed the Bangladesh comparison, saying people wanted “regime change”. He questioned the attempt to portray the demand as undemocratic when a government could be replaced through the electoral process.

Advertisement

Chandrashekhar, in a social media post, hit back on Chidambaram and Sibal, accusing them of making misleading claims and spreading misinformation. He said the decision to elect or remove a government rested with voters, who exercised that choice through elections. “... Do what the Congress always does — lie, make fake promises, and try to win the mandate,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts