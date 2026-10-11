Protesters hurl stones at police in central Delhi

The protest called by the CJP in New Delhi on Saturday witnessed its spells of violence with a group of demonstrators breaching barricades at Akashvani Bhawan and Connaught Place, and pelting the police personnel with stones, leaving two injured.

The Tribune correspondent, who was at the site of clash in Connaught Place’s N Block segment, found nearly 30 protesters in their early 20s throwing stones at the security personnel. The incident took place in the Middle Circle of Connaught Place N-block at 1.59 pm.

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The protesters raised slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the government. When two Delhi Police officials from the Commando Unit ran and chased the mob, nabbing a protester, a section of the group picked up a brick, hurling it at the policeman who ducked and escaped.

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Another protester was seen carrying a log of wood and pointing it at the security forces. “Tera sar faad dunga dobara aagya idhar toh” (I’ll smash your head if you come here again.),” he shouted.

When confronted by this correspondent, the protester who resorted to stone pelting said, “They were trying to detain us and so we had to retaliate.” After realizing that he was being recorded, the protester threw away the log of wood.

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In another incident, the same mob that pelted stones at cops threatened an outlet owner who had opened the shutters for some maintenance work that was underway at Mughlai Junction, Connaught Place. The group threatened the trader to shut down the shop or face the music, with the latter complying as the police prevented groups from reaching Jantar Mantar.