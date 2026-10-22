Protesters, police clash outside CM event amid Manipur unrest

A large number of protesters demonstrating against the recent killing of three Meitei men in Manipur on Wednesday clashed with the police outside a sports complex in Imphal where CM Y Khemchand Singh was attending an event, an officer said.

Militants ambushed 14 Meitei men, killing three of them, when they were collecting firewood in Kangpokpi district on October 19.

Advertisement

Women protesters attempted to storm the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, where the CM and state HM Govindas Konthoujam were attending the first Manipur Poomsae Taekwondo Championship.

Advertisement

The protesters said the CM could not attend a sports event while ignoring the prevailing law and order situation.

The police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators, leading to minor injuries to three persons.

Advertisement

At Khabeisoi in Imphal East, protesters burnt effigies of MP A Sharda Devi and Konthoujam.

Amid escalating violence in Manipur, the Centre is likely to deploy 30 additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the state.

In addition, one company each of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) would be deployed, highly-placed sources said.

The deployment will be in addition to the 206 CRPF companies, two CoBRA companies and around 250 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) already stationed in Manipur, they added.

The CRPF will move some units from Chhattisgarh, a senior security official told The Tribune.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum reiterated its demand for a separate UT and called for President’s Rule to be reimposed in Manipur.

(With agency inputs)