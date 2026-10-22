DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Protesters, police clash outside CM event amid Manipur unrest

Protesters, police clash outside CM event amid Manipur unrest

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Protesters burn effigies of the state government in Imphal.
Advertisement

A large number of protesters demonstrating against the recent killing of three Meitei men in Manipur on Wednesday clashed with the police outside a sports complex in Imphal where CM Y Khemchand Singh was attending an event, an officer said.

Militants ambushed 14 Meitei men, killing three of them, when they were collecting firewood in Kangpokpi district on October 19.

Advertisement

Women protesters attempted to storm the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, where the CM and state HM Govindas Konthoujam were attending the first Manipur Poomsae Taekwondo Championship.

Advertisement

The protesters said the CM could not attend a sports event while ignoring the prevailing law and order situation.

The police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators, leading to minor injuries to three persons.

Advertisement

At Khabeisoi in Imphal East, protesters burnt effigies of MP A Sharda Devi and Konthoujam.

Amid escalating violence in Manipur, the Centre is likely to deploy 30 additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the state.

In addition, one company each of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) would be deployed, highly-placed sources said.

The deployment will be in addition to the 206 CRPF companies, two CoBRA companies and around 250 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) already stationed in Manipur, they added.

The CRPF will move some units from Chhattisgarh, a senior security official told The Tribune.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum reiterated its demand for a separate UT and called for President’s Rule to be reimposed in Manipur.

(With agency inputs)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts