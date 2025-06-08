Protesters pour petrol over themselves; prohibitory orders clamped in 5 Manipur districts

A day after protests erupted in Manipur over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, the situation remained tense on Sunday with the administration imposing prohibitory orders in five Imphal valley districts and suspending internet services in parts of the northeastern state, police said.

Advertisement

Members of Arambai Tenggol also poured petrol over themselves in symbolic protests against the arrest.

As a preventive measure, prohibitory orders have been clamped in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts, while internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN facilities, have been suspended in these valley areas.

Advertisement

Protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of roads in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. They clashed with security forces at different places in the state capital on Saturday night. A mob also set a bus on fire at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district.

Security has been enhanced along the roads leading to the Raj Bhavan here with additional deployment of central forces.

Advertisement

In view of the protests in the restive northeastern state, an order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal West stated that the "superintendent of police in Imphal West has reported serious breach to peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, riot or affray in the area, and grave danger to human lives and properties due to unlawful activities of anti-social elements”.

The district administration banned the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of sticks, stones, firearms, or sharp weapons under sub-section 2 of Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In Imphal East district, people have been prohibited from stepping outside their residences from 10 pm on Saturday, until further orders under sub-section 1 of Section 163 of BNSS.

"Violent protests broke out after the arrest of a leader of Arambai Tenggol. All preventive measures are in place," a police officer said.

In Kwakeithel, several gunshots were heard, but it could not be ascertained who fired the shots.

Protesters also gheraoed the Imphal airport gate at Tulihal after the arrest of the Arambai Tenggol leader. They took to the streets along the airport road and blocked the thoroughfare to prevent any possible attempt to take the arrested leader outside of the state.