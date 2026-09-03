Protesting advocates allege being beaten up outside BCI office; SC asks them to move Delhi HC

Alleging that they were assaulted outside the Bar Council of India (BCI) office here on August 21 during a protest to demand of BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra’s resignation, a group of advocates on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the incident

Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned their petition before a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant, which asked him to move the Delhi High Court with the grievance.

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“The BCI chairman issued a statement proudly saying that some legal cockroaches were protesting here and our lawyers came and beat them up at midnight. We are seeking CBI investigation and preservation of CCTV footage. Our fear is that BCI footage will be destroyed,” Bhushan alleged.

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However, the CJI asked Bhushan to approach the high court even as the latter insisted that it would be better if the top court heard it as several issues relating to the BCI were already pending before it.

“There is not a single issue regarding the BCI that we have not entertained… Had they come before us, perhaps, we would have heard it along with others. However, you can now approach the high court,” CJI Kant told Bhushan.

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Finally, the Bench allowed Bhushan to withdraw the petition with liberty to approach the high court.

The top court on Wednesday restrained Manan Kumar Mishra-led BCI from taking policy decisions independently. The BCI can take policy decisions only in consultation with Attorney General, Solicitor General as Mishra was only a pro-tem head of the apex bar body, it said.