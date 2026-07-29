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Home / India / Protesting students are not terrorists, govt should stop troubling them: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke

Protesting students are not terrorists, govt should stop troubling them: CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke

Says the youth will change the government if it does not fall in line

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PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Updated At : 07:00 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks to the media after arriving at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said the government should stop troubling protesting students, saying they are not terrorists but are the future of the country.

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He also said the youth will change the government if it does not fall in line.

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Dipke was talking to reporters at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport following his return from Delhi, where the CJP led a vehement month-long protest over the NEET paper leak issue that grew into a nationwide movement and culminated into Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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After landing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke said he is happy that he will be able to meet his parents now.

''I am coming home after almost 40 days. Since I came to India, the agitations were on. Then I was at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for almost 36 days. The agitation turned out to be successful and the country's students won...I have come here and am happy that I am going to meet my parents," he said.

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Dipke said governments in many states were troubling the students after the protest.

''The government should behave well now. The blood of students was spilled on the streets on July 20 (during the March to Parliament). It was really bad. Wasn't it enough, now that the students are still being troubled? In many states, police are visiting the houses of students and threatening them for arrests," he said.

"These students are not terrorists. They are the future of our country.  If the future of the country is troubled in such a way, just as Dharmendra Pradhan had to step down...tomorrow, we will go and change the government if it doesn't fall in line," the CJP founder added.

Replying to a query, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign and become an influencer, "something he is very good at".

The government should not presume that students' anger has decreased due to Pradhan's resignation, he said.

"If needed, we will launch a fresh agitation on a much bigger scale," Dipke said.

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