Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other MPs from the INDIA bloc protested outside the main gate of Parliament against the ongoing SIR exercise in Bihar, alleging that voting rights of people were being taken away.

Many MPs were seen carrying posters, condemning the revision exercise, holding placards with slogans like “Stealing of Indian Rights” and “Death of Democracy”.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned from his post on the night of July 21, citing health reasons, was absent from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, it was officially announced that his resignation had been accepted. In his place, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh presided over the session in the Upper House.

As the session began, Opposition MPs created uproar in both Houses over the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, prompting an initial adjournment till 12 noon.

As the deadlock continued, both Houses were adjourned again till 2 pm. However, as protests persisted, proceedings could not continue, and both Houses were finally adjourned for the day.

Even on Monday, similar scenes were witnessed when the Lok Sabha was adjourned four times due to repeated protests by the Opposition. No business could be transacted in Lok Sabha on Monday or Tuesday.

Dhankhar had attended the Rajya Sabha on Monday, delivering a speech in his capacity as Chairman before resigning later in the evening.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi criticised the SIR, calling it an attack on democratic values. “They are murdering democracy. We are protesting and repeatedly saying this is wrong,” she told mediapersons outside Parliament.

Earlier, when Lok Sabha convened for the day, protests had started immediately with members rushing to the well, displaying placards against the roll revision in Bihar.

Speaker Om Birla objected to these protests, who then adjourned the House till 12 pm. Even at noon, when the House reconvened, it was adjourned till 2 pm, after allowing laying of papers as vociferous protests continued by the opposition members.

As the protests persisted at 2 pm, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to the opposition’s tactics of protesting with placards, saying that it was decided in the meeting of the business advisory committee of Lok Sabha that no posters and banners would be brought inside the House.

“We are ready for discussion on all subjects, but they (Opposition leaders) are not allowing the House to run. These are double standards,” the minister said. The House was then adjourned for the day.