Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh: Tension in Delhi as protesters clash with cops, break barricades

Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh: Tension in Delhi as protesters clash with cops, break barricades

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists raise slogans and banners outside Bangladesh High Commission, demanding justice for Dipu Chandra Das lynched in Mymensingh

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Police officials stop Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members during a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission over attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country, in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 23, 2025. PTI
Holding saffron flags and shouting slogans against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, hundreds of supporters of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal broke barricades and clashed with police near the fortified Bangladesh High Commission on Tuesday.

Protesters forced several barricades down as police struggled to contain the surge.

The high security area witnessed a beefed-up police presence in the morning ahead of the protest announced by the Hindu right against the lynching of a Hindu man in the strife-torn neighbouring nation.

A sea of banners and placards bobbed in the air, reading denunciatory messages against the Bangladesh government.

The area had been secured with three layers of barricading and more force from the police and paramilitary.

A placard read: “Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye (Each drop of blood of a Hindu must be accounted for).”

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh.

According to the police, Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree. The crowd then left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and later set it on fire.

“A Hindu man was brutally assaulted and killed. We are requesting our government to take strict action against those who are behind the killing of a Hindu man. We are also protesting that even the Bangladesh police must take strict action against those who are behind the killing,” a protestor said.

Another said, “We in India consider every community as our brothers and sisters. Similarly, every Hindu in any other country must be treated.”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

