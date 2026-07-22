DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Protests in New York, San Jose in support of Sonam Wangchuk

Protests in New York, San Jose in support of Sonam Wangchuk

Activists from the 'Hindus for Human Rights' gather at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in New York City's Union Square and San Jose on Monday evening carrying placards bearing slogans in support of Wangchuk

article_Author
PTI
Washington, Updated At : 08:34 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sonam Wangchuk. File photo
Advertisement

Activists from a US-based advocacy group held demonstrations in New York and San Jose to express solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET exams.

Advertisement

Activists from the 'Hindus for Human Rights' gathered at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in New York City's Union Square and San Jose on Monday evening carrying placards bearing slogans in support of Wangchuk.

Advertisement

The activists also raised slogans against the Indian government and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Advertisement

Similar solidarity demonstrations were also held outside the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Embassy in Dublin, the Hindus for Human Rights said in a statement here on Tuesday.

"Our protests sent a clear message, whether in New York or London, San Jose or Dublin: India's students deserve to be treated with fairness and dignity," the group said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The youth of India deserve honest answers and a future they can trust. The Indian citizenry deserves open dialogue and reform, and it is time for the Indian government to take accountability," it said.

Earlier this week, Hindus for Human Rights urged the Indian government to reach out to Wangchuk and other protesters.

On Saturday, Wangchuk was whisked away by the Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to the Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated due to over three weeks of fasting. He has since been moved to a private hospital following a Delhi High Court order.

Opposition parties have come out in support of the Cockroach Janta Party and carried out massive protests against the government in Delhi.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts