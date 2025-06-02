DT
Pub & restaurant co-owned by Virat Kohli booked for COTPA violation 

Pub & restaurant co-owned by Virat Kohli booked for COTPA violation 

Police team inspected One8 Commune bar and restaurant on Kasturba Road and found that there was no designated smoking zone inside
article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 01:38 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Virat Kohli. AP/PTI file
An FIR has been registered against the manager and staff of One8 Commune, a pub and restaurant co-owned by cricketer Virat Kohli, for violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) by not having a designated smoking zone as per rule, police said on Monday.

Following a tip off during patrolling on May 29, a police team inspected the One8 Commune bar and restaurant on Kasturba Road and found that there was no designated smoking zone inside the pub, they said.

Based on the complaint of a police officer, a case was registered at Cubbon Park police station against the manager and staff of One8 Commune on May 31 for violating the law under section 4 (prohibition of smoking in a public place) and 21 (punishment for smoking in certain places) of the COTPA, a senior police officer said.

This was part of a special drive being carried by the Bengaluru police, aimed at preventing smoking-related violations.

In July last year, an FIR was registered against the manager of One8 Commune, and four other establishments for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours.

A special drive was conducted then following complaints that many restaurants and pubs in central Bengaluru were operating beyond the stipulated closing time of 1 am.

