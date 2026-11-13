Public servant in judicial custody for over 48 hours deemed suspended: Supreme Court

If a public servant is arrested and remains in judicial custody for more than 48 hours, he or she is deemed to have been suspended, the Supreme Court has ruled.

"Once a public servant is arrested and remains in judicial custody for more than 48 hours, there is a deemed suspension. Being a public servant, he could be said to have been placed under deemed suspension. No specific order is required to be passed in this regard," a Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manmohan said.

The Bench, however, restored the bail granted to Vishwajeet Singh, the Administrator of Sadar Hospital, Samastipur, in Bihar, who was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 4,000 to clear a contractual worker's pending wages of Rs 36,421.

While allowing his appeal, the top court set aside the Patna High Court's July 1, 2026, order cancelling the bail granted to Singh by the sessions court.

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An FIR was registered against Singh at the Vigilance police station in 2025 under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He remained in judicial custody for nearly 15 days before the sessions court granted him bail. However, acting on the complainant's plea, the Patna High Court cancelled his bail and sent him back to jail.

Singh was initially suspended following his arrest, but his suspension was subsequently revoked.

The Supreme Court restored his bail, noting that the High Court had intervened nearly a year after he was released on bail.

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The tenor of the High Court's order suggested that the sessions court's reference to the bribe amount as being paltry had weighed with it while cancelling the bail.

"Ordinarily, in cases of this type, having regard to the maximum punishment that the trial court would impose, ultimately, if the accused is held to be guilty, bail is to be granted," the top court said. It added that bail could be denied in cases involving criminal antecedents or where the facts and circumstances were particularly grave.

The amount allegedly demanded as a bribe was not a relevant consideration while deciding a bail plea. The Supreme Court observed that the High Court could have disagreed with the sessions court's description of the amount as "paltry" without cancelling the bail.

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The top court also highlighted a "disturbing feature" concerning the accused's service status following his arrest.

"And, shockingly, he has been once again posted in the very same hospital and that too on the very same post," it said, asking the Bihar Government to examine the matter at the earliest and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.