PUCL, activist Subhashini Ali, journalist NN Mishra move SC over legislative privileges

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), former MP Subhashini Ali and journalist Narendra Nath Mishra have moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in a case on the interpretation of constitutional provisions on legislative privileges of lawmakers and their effect on the freedom of speech and expression.

Earlier, journalists Ajit Anjum and Seema Chishti, and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra had approached the top court seeking to intervene in the ensuing hearing on constitutional questions concerning the scope and ambit of parliamentary privileges, particularly when these powers come into conflict with fundamental rights of freedom of speech and personal liberty.

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A seven-judge Constitution Bench is scheduled to commence hearing on October 6 on the interpretation of provisions related to the scope of legislative privileges of MLAs and their effect on the freedom of speech and expression.

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SC asks Attorney General to consider raising 25-member cap on State Bar Councils

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to consider a plea seeking to increase the statutory strength of State Bar Councils, currently capped at 25 members under the Advocates Act, 1961.

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A Bench led by Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing a petition filed by advocate Rohit Pandey challenging the adequacy of the existing strength of State Bar Councils in view of substantial growth in the number of advocates over the past few decades.

The 25-member limit was prescribed when the Advocates Act was enacted in 1961, Pandey submitted.

Everyone has equal right to access justice: SC refuses to entertain judicial officer’s plea

Asserting that everyone has an equal right to access justice, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a former judicial officer’s petition seeking expeditious hearing on his petition challenging his termination from service pending before the Allahabad High Court.

“Whether a person is a bus conductor or a secretary of the state, everyone has an equal right to access justice,” a Bench led by Justice Joymalya Bagchi told the petitioner’s counsel.