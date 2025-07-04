Puducherry man takes own life after being forced to pay Rs 38,000 monthly interest for Rs 3.8 lakh loan 

A 33-year-old man from Puducherry died by suicide after being under a lot of pressure from private moneylenders. He was a member of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a political party started by Tamil actor Vijay.

The man had borrowed Rs 3.8 lakh, and the lenders were asking him to pay Rs 38,000 every month just as interest. He had also taken another loan of Rs 30,000, with Rs 6,000 monthly interest. These were very high rates that made it hard for him to repay.

He used to run a small business and work in a chicken shop. But after a serious accident, he became paralysed and couldn’t work anymore. Because of this, he was unable to pay back the loans.

In the note he left behind, he blamed several moneylenders for his death. He wrote that one of them even asked him to send his wife and daughter to stay at the lender’s house until the money was repaid. He was feeling helpless and extremely stressed, reports NDTV.

Before taking his life, he made a request to actor Vijay, asking him to take care of his wife and daughter after his death. The police have started looking into the case and are trying to find out more about the moneylenders mentioned in the note. No one has been arrested yet.

