DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Puducherry man takes own life after being forced to pay Rs 38,000 monthly interest for Rs 3.8 lakh loan 

Puducherry man takes own life after being forced to pay Rs 38,000 monthly interest for Rs 3.8 lakh loan 

The suicide note mentioned a moneylender who allegedly asked the victim to send his wife and daughter to his house until the time he could repay the dues
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:39 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The deceased has named several moneylenders in his suicide note, alleging they drove him to take the extreme step. Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 33-year-old man from Puducherry died by suicide after being under a lot of pressure from private moneylenders. He was a member of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a political party started by Tamil actor Vijay.

Advertisement

The man had borrowed Rs 3.8 lakh, and the lenders were asking him to pay Rs 38,000 every month just as interest. He had also taken another loan of Rs 30,000, with Rs 6,000 monthly interest. These were very high rates that made it hard for him to repay.

He used to run a small business and work in a chicken shop. But after a serious accident, he became paralysed and couldn’t work anymore. Because of this, he was unable to pay back the loans.

Advertisement

In the note he left behind, he blamed several moneylenders for his death. He wrote that one of them even asked him to send his wife and daughter to stay at the lender’s house until the money was repaid. He was feeling helpless and extremely stressed, reports NDTV.

Before taking his life, he made a request to actor Vijay, asking him to take care of his wife and daughter after his death. The police have started looking into the case and are trying to find out more about the moneylenders mentioned in the note. No one has been arrested yet.

Advertisement

The deceased has named several moneylenders in his suicide note, alleging they drove him to take the extreme step, says the report.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts