Pune crash: Two docs suspended, dean sent on leave

Mumbai, May 29
The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday suspended two doctors of state-run Sassoon General Hospital after they were arrested in connection with the alleged manipulation of blood samples of the minor driver involved in the Porsche car crash in Pune.
Separately, BJ Medical College and Sassoon Civil Hospital dean Dr Vinayak Kale has been sent on compulsory leave and the additional charge is handed over to Dr Chandrakant Mhaske. The suspension of Dr Ajay Taware, professor and head of the department of forensic medicine and Dr Shrihari Halnor, medical officer, Sassoon Hospital, was ordered on the recommendation given by the Maharashtra Medical Education Department commissioner. — PTI
