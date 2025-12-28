DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Pune poll: NCP factions’ alliance talks deadlocked

Pune poll: NCP factions’ alliance talks deadlocked

article_Author
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 08:14 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Talks between the NCP (SP) and the Ajit Pawar-led ruling NCP over a possible alliance for the next month’s Pune civic polls appear to have hit a dead end, with the latter not agreeing to the Sharad Pawar-led party’s proposal for contesting the elections on their respective poll symbols.

Advertisement

Elections to 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will be held on January 15. The last date to file the nominations is December 30.

Advertisement

Senior NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakade said his party leadership in Pune met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, but talks over the possible alliance for Pune civic polls could not progress.

Advertisement

“No talks could take place over the alliance between us. We went to meet the NCP leaders to convey that NCP (SP) will contest the election on its symbol and they can fight on their symbol (if the alliance takes place). It seems they are not ready for this proposal,” Kakade said.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts