Pune poll: NCP factions’ alliance talks deadlocked

Talks between the NCP (SP) and the Ajit Pawar-led ruling NCP over a possible alliance for the next month’s Pune civic polls appear to have hit a dead end, with the latter not agreeing to the Sharad Pawar-led party’s proposal for contesting the elections on their respective poll symbols.

Elections to 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will be held on January 15. The last date to file the nominations is December 30.

Senior NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakade said his party leadership in Pune met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, but talks over the possible alliance for Pune civic polls could not progress.

“No talks could take place over the alliance between us. We went to meet the NCP leaders to convey that NCP (SP) will contest the election on its symbol and they can fight on their symbol (if the alliance takes place). It seems they are not ready for this proposal,” Kakade said.