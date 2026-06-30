Pune realtor murder: Ketan Agarwal suspected Siya had affair, asked kin if background was checked

Police probing the Ketan Agarwal murder case have found that the victim had expressed suspicion to his family that his fiancee was in a relationship with someone else and that he had asked his family members if her background was checked thoroughly before fixing his marriage with her.

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Ketan, a Pune-based realtor, was allegedly pushed to death from a cliff at the Lohagad Fort in the district on June 18 by his fiancee Siya Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22). Ketan and Siya were set to marry in November this year.

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Following the alleged murder, both the accused -- Siya and Chetan -- were arrested and have been remanded in police custody till July 3.

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A police official said Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, mentioned in his complaint that his son had repeatedly voiced concerns about Siya's closeness to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, saying she often mentioned the latter's name in their conversation.

According to police, Goyal had earlier sabotaged their planned pre-wedding trip to Bali, Indonesia.

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"After the Bali trip got cancelled on June 6, Ketan had approached his father and complained about Siya picking up fights over small issues. His father told him that, as she is young, she might have been behaving in that manner and assured that they would counsel her," the police official said.

On June 14, Siya and Ketan had gone to the same spot at the Lohagad Fort, from where he was pushed to death four days later. On that day (June 14) also, she had allegedly tried to push Ketan off the cliff. However, he managed to hold on to a bush. When Ketan wondered why he had been pushed, she raised a false alarm about a snake and tried to make it appear that she had protected him, the police earlier said.

"After returning from the Lohgad Fort on June 14, Ketan had once again asked his father whether they had conducted a thorough inquiry about Siya before fixing the marriage. Ketan told his father that her phone was often busy whenever he called her and that she frequently mentioned Chaudhary during their conversations," the police official said.

Ketan expressed suspicion that Siya was having an affair with someone. However, Ketan's family had reassured him that there was probably nothing to worry about as her family is related to them, he added.

According to the police, the matchmaking of Ketan and Siya had been done through a common relative of the Agarwals and Goyals, and the engagement had taken place in February this year at a plush hotel in Pune.