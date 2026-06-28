DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Pune realtor murder: Siya’s ‘sitting down’ signal was also meant to ensure her safety, say police

Pune realtor murder: Siya’s ‘sitting down’ signal was also meant to ensure her safety, say police

Chetan Chaudhary had also done his homework by travelling to the historical site on a scooter, avoiding a car because he feared it could be detected at a toll plaza

article_Author
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 10:37 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ketan Agarwal; Siya Goyal; and Chetan Chaudhary
Advertisement

Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal's fiancee Siya Goyal sat down not only to signal her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary to push him off Lohagad Fort, but also to ensure she remained out of the victim's reach during the fall, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Chaudhary had also done his homework by travelling to the historical site on a scooter, avoiding a car because he feared it could be detected at a toll plaza, they said.

Advertisement

Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill 25-year-old Agarwal and pushing him off a cliff at the fort in Pune district on June 18.

Advertisement

An official said that as per the plan, Goyal was to give a signal by sitting down, following which Chaudhary was to come up and push an unsuspecting Agarwal to his death. They executed the plan perfectly, he said.

The two had decided that she would sit down either to drink water or on the pretext of tying her shoelaces. Sitting down was the signal, the official said.

Advertisement

However, it was also a well-thought-out move to protect Goyal.

"The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim's reach during the fatal push. They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge. The plan was made keeping her safety in mind," he said.

Co-accused Chaudhary had also taken great care to mask his presence as he followed Goyal and Agarwal on June 18. Police said he deliberately travelled from Pune to Lohagad Fort, a distance of about 90 km, on a scooter instead of in a car.

"Chaudhary travelled to Lohgad Fort on the morning of June 18. He chose a scooter over a car as he feared that the car could be detected at a toll plaza. We have impounded the scooter," said a police officer, who is part of the investigation.

After allegedly committing the crime, Chetan returned to Pune by the same scooter, the official said.

Investigators have also found that Choudhary changed his appearance after reaching the fort.

"He climbed the fort wearing a hoodie. Later, he removed it and remained in a black T-shirt. While leaving, he put on the hoodie again," the official said, adding that investigators believe it was done to avoid attracting attention.

Earlier on Sunday, police took Goyal to Lohagad Fort to reconstruct the crime scene, using a dummy to recreate the moment, an official said.

The exercise was aimed at establishing the exact chain of events of the June 18 incident, he said.

The official said that it was meticulous planning and both have admitted that they had visited the fort to find a suitable spot to execute the plan and to do some "practice".

"We are yet to ascertain which other spot they had practised at," said the official.

As the police custody of both ends on Monday, they will be produced before the court and cops will seek further remand, he said.

Police on Saturday questioned Goyal's father, mother and brother at length and recorded their statements.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts