Pune techie's rape accused was her friend, she herself took selfie: Cops

The 22-year-old woman had claimed that a man posing as a courier delivery agent entered her flat when she was alone and forced himself on her
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 10:18 PM Jul 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
A suspect detained in connection with the alleged rape of a Pune IT professional at her home was her friend and not a stranger who gained entry by posing as a courier delivery agent, the police said on Friday, casting doubt on her version of the events.

It was the woman herself who took a selfie with him and typed a threatening message in her phone, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

“They know each other for a couple of years and belong to the same community,” he said.

The 22-year-old woman had claimed that a man who posed as a courier delivery agent entered her flat in Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening when she was alone, and forced himself on her. She passed out, and when she regained consciousness, he was gone, she said.

Before leaving, the accused clicked a selfie using her phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen, and left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident, she told the police.

But after detaining the suspect, who is a highly qualified professional, the police found that the woman herself had taken the selfie, which originally showed his face clearly, edited it and also typed the purported threatening message.

No chemical spray had been used to make her unconscious (as suspected earlier), Kumar said.

“We are still ascertaining why the victim made allegations of rape and it is still under investigation as the girl’s mental state is not good at present,” the Commissioner said.

“The rape part is still under investigation,” he added.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

