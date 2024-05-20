 Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’

Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’

Police say CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that juvenile was consuming alcohol; father also booked

Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’

A video surfaced on social media wherein a group of people was seen thrashing the driver as he tried to come out of the crashed car. Video grab/Social media



PTI

Pune, May 20

A day after the Juvenile Justice Board here granted bail to a teenager involved in a car accident that killed two people while asking him to write a “300-word essay,” police on Monday said they will seek a higher court's permission to try him as an adult.

Police has also registered a case against his father, a real estate developer, a senior official said.

The Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk, knocked down two persons on a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area here around 3.15 am on Sunday, causing their death.

The youngster was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later. It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days.

“The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions,” the order read.

The board also directed the youth to assist RTO officers for 15 days and submit a report. He should be referred to an alcohol de-addiction centre for counselling, it said.

The quick bail in a case where two people had died, however, has drawn criticism.

According to police, a case has been registered against the youngster under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A group of friends were returning on motorbikes around 3.15 am on Sunday after a party when a speeding Porsche hit one of the motorcycles at Kalyani Nagar junction. The two riders -- Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh -- died of their injuries.

“On Sunday itself we had moved an application before the court (board) seeking permission to try the juvenile as an adult and send him to an observation home as the crime is heinous, but the plea was rejected. We are now approaching the sessions court with the same plea,” said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

His blood report was yet to be received but preliminary probe showed that the juvenile was drunk at the time of the accident, he said.

“The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will be submitting all these facts to the court,” commissioner Kumar said.

“We have also registered an offence against his father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the proprietors of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person. We have transferred the probe of these cases to the crime branch,” he further said.

Section 75 deals with “willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses,” while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

Police displayed professionalism while dealing with the case, Kumar claimed. “The case was transferred to an ACP-level officer and it is our endeavour to make a watertight case. We will appoint a special counsel in this case,” he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Punjab

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
Himachal The Tribune interview

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’: Kangana Ranaut

5
Uttar Pradesh

UP youth arrested after video of him voting '8 times' in Etah goes viral; Rahul Gandhi warns…

6
Punjab

In battle of prestige, Badal kids hit the ground running

7
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

8
World

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash

9
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

10
Punjab

Laid low by heart trouble, Manpreet on the job for BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Four Lankan nationals, 'terrorists' of IS, arrested by Gujarat ATS at Ahmedabad airport

Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Sri Lankan nationals with IS links on mission to carry out terror activities

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS apprehendsd the accused at the ...

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Punjab announces early summer holidays for public, private schools due to heat wave from tomorrows

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

Teaching/non-teaching staff would continue to perform their ...

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna gets bail from Bengaluru court in sexual assault case

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna gets bail from Bengaluru court in sexual assault case

Judge Preeth J refused to hear objections from SIT and order...

Govt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Govt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Raisi died in a helicopter crash


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari ‘udan khatola’; says Aurangzeb's soul crept into Congress

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temperature continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Graffiti targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appear in several metro trains; police begin probe

Graffiti targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appear in several metro trains; police begin probe

Swati Maliwal assault: Delhi Police take Bibhav Kumar to CM's house for recreation of crime scene

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Delhi court to pass order on police's closure report in sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan on July 27

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed