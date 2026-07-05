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Home / India / Pune wall collapse: 14 vehicles damaged in residential society in wee hours after rains

Pune wall collapse: 14 vehicles damaged in residential society in wee hours after rains

Seven four-wheelers and two-wheelers trapped beneath the collapsed structure were retrieved, said a fire official

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PTI
Updated At : 12:12 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The damaged vehicles at a residential society on Jambhulwadi Road, in Katraj, Pune. Image courtesy social media
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At least 14 vehicles were damaged after the compound wall of a residential society collapsed in Maharashtra's Pune city early on Sunday following heavy rains, fire brigade officials said.

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No person was injured in the incident which occurred around 3 am in the city's Katraj area, they said.

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"The residential society is located on Jambhulwadi Road in Katraj. The compound wall of the society collapsed onto the parking shed following incessant heavy rainfall. Several vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were damaged," a fire official said.

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After receiving the alert, teams from the Katraj and Sinhagad fire stations rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. With the assistance of fabrication workers, firefighters used angle grinders to cut through the fallen iron framework and remove the damaged metal sheets, the official said.

Seven four-wheelers and as many two-wheelers trapped beneath the collapsed structure were retrieved, the official added.

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