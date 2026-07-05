Pune wall collapse: 14 vehicles damaged in residential society in wee hours after rains

At least 14 vehicles were damaged after the compound wall of a residential society collapsed in Maharashtra's Pune city early on Sunday following heavy rains, fire brigade officials said.

Advertisement

No person was injured in the incident which occurred around 3 am in the city's Katraj area, they said.

Advertisement

"The residential society is located on Jambhulwadi Road in Katraj. The compound wall of the society collapsed onto the parking shed following incessant heavy rainfall. Several vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were damaged," a fire official said.

Advertisement

After receiving the alert, teams from the Katraj and Sinhagad fire stations rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. With the assistance of fabrication workers, firefighters used angle grinders to cut through the fallen iron framework and remove the damaged metal sheets, the official said.

Seven four-wheelers and as many two-wheelers trapped beneath the collapsed structure were retrieved, the official added.