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Home / India / 8 dead in Moshi building collapse near Pune, 14 rescued, one missing: Pimpri Chinchwad commissioner

8 dead in Moshi building collapse near Pune, 14 rescued, one missing: Pimpri Chinchwad commissioner

NDRF, Army deploy specialised equipment as search enters fourth day

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PTI
Pune, Updated At : 08:45 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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Earth movers deployed at the building collapse incident site in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune on Friday. Photo: ANI
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The death toll in the Moshi waste processing unit collapse near Pune has risen to eight while 14 of the estimated 23 persons stuck inside have been rescued, a senior official said on Saturday evening.

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One person was still missing and search operation was underway three days after the incident, said Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi.

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On Wednesday, the three-storey administrative building of a Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant run by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation collapsed after the adjacent mound of garbage fell onto the structure like a landslide.

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Around 15 excavators, including specialised demolition machines, were engaged in the operation being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies including the Army, officials said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar visited the site and reviewed the rescue operation. Heavy rains and toxic gases emanating from the garbage heap made the rescue operation challenging, she said.

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“An inquiry into the unfortunate incident is in progress. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” she told reporters.

“Financial aid is being provided by the government and the municipal corporation,” she added.

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