Punjab maternal mortality ratio dips, Haryana’s unchanged

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Health Ministry statistics show the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in Haryana has remained unchanged at 89 per lakh live births between the sample registration system assessment cycles of 2020-22 and 2021-23.

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Punjab recorded a marginal improvement in the MMR over the same period when the deaths declined from 92 per lakh live births in 2020-22 to 90 per lakh live births in 2021-23.

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In the data placed in the Lok Sabha this week, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh do not appear as separate entries. The statistics further show that Haryana recorded the MMR of 106 in the 2019-21 survey period. This improved significantly to 89 in the 2020-22 period but remained the same at 89 in the 2021-23 survey.

The national average during the same three periods moved from 93 to 88 to 88 — also showing no further improvement in the latest period.

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Punjab recorded figures of 98 in 2019-21, 92 in 2020-22 and 90 in 2021-23 — showing a consistent, though gradual, downward trend over the five-year period covered by the data. Both Haryana and Punjab currently stand marginally above the national average of 88.

At the national level, the MMR of 88 per lakh live births (latest 2021-23 bulletin) of the Registrar General of India is unchanged from the 2020-22 figure, though it represents an improvement from 93 recorded in the 2019-21 period.

Among the 20 states listed in the data, Kerala recorded the lowest ratio at 30 in 2021-23. It was 20 in 2019-21. Madhya Pradesh, despite an improvement from 175 to 142 over the five-year period, is among the states having high MMR in the country. Chhattisgarh recorded 146 in 2021-23 against 132 in 2019-21, in worsening trends. Uttar Pradesh's MMR was 141 in 2021-23, unchanged from 2020-22. Andhra Pradesh showed the sharpest MMR improvement — down from 46 in 2019-21 to 30 in 2021-23. Bihar’s MMR fell from 100 in 2019-21 to 104 in 2021-23.

At 153, Odisha’s MMR is the highest in the country.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel gave the reply in Parliament.