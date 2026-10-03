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Home / India / Punjab MP Vikram Sahney announces Rs 25 lakh bravery award for Captain Smit Machchhar

Punjab MP Vikram Sahney announces Rs 25 lakh bravery award for Captain Smit Machchhar

Sahney said he had also written to PM Modi, requesting that Captain Machchhar be considered for Ashoka Chakra and National Bravery Award

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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This undated photo released on Israel's Foreign Ministry social media shows Indian Capt. Smit Machchhar in the cockpit of a plane in an unknown location. APPTI
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Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and Sun Foundation Chairman Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Saturday announced a Rs 25 lakh Smit Machchhar Bravery Award to honour Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary courage and presence of mind during a life-threatening cockpit attack on a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

“Despite sustaining serious injuries, Captain Machchhar acted with remarkable courage and helped avert a major tragedy, safeguarding the lives of around 170 passengers,” Sahney said, appreciating his “exemplary act of bravery and selflessness”.

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He said such courage represented the finest spirit of India and should inspire the younger generation.

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Sahney said he had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that Captain Machchhar be considered for the Ashoka Chakra and the National Bravery Award.

Sahney said the award would also strengthen Sun Foundation’s commitment towards creating opportunities for underprivileged youth.

The Foundation provides free skill training in nearly 20 courses, including aviation, to thousands of youth in Punjab.

As part of the initiative, the Sun Foundation supported the pilot training of Kulveer Kaur, daughter of an Anganwadi worker from Barnala, enabling her to undergo training in India and South Africa. She is now a commercial pilot.

Sahney announced that the Foundation would further strengthen its pilot-training programme for economically disadvantaged youth by offering scholarships in Captain Smit Machchhar’s name, turning his act of courage into an enduring source of opportunity and inspiration.

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