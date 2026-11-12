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Home / India / Punjab polls: BJP-SAD alliance in final stages, parties eye November announcement

Punjab polls: BJP-SAD alliance in final stages, parties eye November announcement

Sukhbir Badal may meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday; both sides discussing seat-sharing for 117-member Punjab Assembly

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:49 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Tribune file photo
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The BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections is on track, with both parties eyeing a formal announcement within November.

The Tribune had earlier reported that the alliance would be announced any time after Diwali.

Top BJP sources on Thursday confirmed that the talks were in the final stages and a formal declaration was being planned within November.

“We are already behind time. We are eyeing the declaration of the alliance within November. It will not go on until December. The alliance is on track. We are finalising the details. We will form the Government in Punjab,” a top source said.

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BJP and Akali Dal leaders are expected to meet in Delhi on Friday to discuss the details of the alliance.

Sources said Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, although there is no official word on the engagement.

Badal has postponed an event planned for Friday for the induction of Bibi Jagir Kaur into the party.

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The two sides are currently engaged in discussions on seat-sharing for the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

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