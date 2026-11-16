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Home / India / Punjab polls: Poonia chairs 1st BJP manifesto panel meeting; party eyes 'Janata Sankalp Patra'

Punjab polls: Poonia chairs 1st BJP manifesto panel meeting; party eyes 'Janata Sankalp Patra'

Party seeks public inputs for manifesto; separate panel to document alleged failures of AAP government

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:28 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP in-charge Satish Poonia addresses a meeting of party leaders and workers. Tribune file photo
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The BJP's preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections gathered pace on Monday, with the party's central leadership holding the first meetings of its manifesto and chargesheet committees, a day after announcing their constitution.

Held virtually, the meetings were chaired by Punjab BJP in-charge Satish Poonia, with co-in-charge Virendra Sachdeva also joining online.

All members of the manifesto committee attended the meeting, including its chairman Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal, former state ministers Manoranjan Kalia and Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, former Union Minister Som Prakash, MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and state leader Ashwani Sekhri.

Former AAP leaders who are now with the BJP — MPs Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta and Harbhajan Singh, and former Leader of the Opposition in Punjab HS Phoolka — were also present.

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Parampal Kaur, joint coordinator of the party's state cells, attended the meeting as well.

Sources said the leaders had been asked to engage with different sections of society, including farmers, youth, women, the poor and marginalised communities, and submit their inputs to the chairman for concrete action.

“The message was clear. We will draft a people's manifesto and ensure that the aspirations of the people of Punjab are reflected in the promises we make. We will also ensure we present a roadmap on how to achieve the promises we make,” BJP sources told The Tribune.

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After the manifesto committee meeting, Poonia also chaired a meeting of the State Chargesheet Committee, headed by former National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

The committee has been tasked with preparing a detailed report on the alleged failures of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in the state in tackling corruption, law and order issues and drug addiction.

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