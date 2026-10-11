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Home / India / Punjabi influencer Mad Sandhu's murder: 3 more held from Gujarat

Punjabi influencer Mad Sandhu's murder: 3 more held from Gujarat

Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified men riding a motorcycle near a car washing centre on Loharka Road in Amritsar, Punjab

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PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 03:16 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Mad Sandhu, a prominent Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist, was shot dead on October 3 in the Loharka Road area of Amritsar, Punjab. File photo
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The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Valsad police have apprehended three men in connection with the killing of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar earlier this month, officials said on Sunday.

The three accused, identified as Harsimranjit Singh alias Simu Singga, Fateh Singh and Arman Singh, were detained on Saturday from Vapi town in Valsad district, the ATS said in a release.

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Earlier, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Thursday arrested Parminder Kaka alias Parminder Prasad, an alleged shooter in the October 3 killing of Sandhu. Parminder was allegedly associated with the Goldy Dhillon gang, police had said.

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Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified men riding a motorcycle near a car washing centre on Loharka Road in Amritsar, Punjab. A case was registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar City.

Senior Punjab police officials had shared information about the accused with Gujarat ATS.

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Following an investigation, the ATS found that three of the accused were in Vapi (in Gujarat's Valsad district). Their details were shared with the Valsad Special Operations Group (SOG), which detained them, the release said.

During interrogation, their alleged roles in the murder, including reconnaissance conducted before the crime, came to light, the ATS said.

A Punjab Police team arrived at the Gujarat ATS office on Saturday and took custody of all three accused for further legal proceedings, it added.

Sandhu was known for his presence on social media and work as a makeup artist. He used to speak about make-up artistry and gender issues on podcasts and digital platforms.

He had even faced criticism and backlash on social media over his content style and fashion choices.

A few months ago, a Nihang Sikh had objected to his social media content and his clothing and told him that his videos would have a negative impact on youth.

His Instagram account had 2.26 lakh followers and he had ALSO acted in the Punjabi movie 'Oye Bhole Oye'.

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