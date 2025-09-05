Puppet shows, palm leaf manuscripts in class: 81 teachers bag national awards for unique methods

From creating palm leaf manuscripts for the class, setting up a neuropsychology lab, integrating theatre studies with Indian knowledge systems, developing a women's safety app to rallies and puppet shows, the unique teaching methods of 81 educators have bagged them the National Teachers Awards this year.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the awards upon the teachers at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday to mark the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Basanta Kumar Rana, a teacher at Govt NUPS Kondel school in Odisha's Malkangiri, has been chosen for the award for his innovative pedagogy and community engagement that improved student attendance and participation.

"Through awareness rallies, road shows, puppet shows and a monthly mobile community library, he strengthened the school–society bond. By introducing initiatives like “talking walls” and a “stone alphabet and number garden,” he transformed the campus into an interactive learning space that fosters foundational literacy and numeracy and beyond," the Ministry of Education said in the citation.

Ibrahim S, from Govt Junior Basic School Moola Androth, Lakshadweep, brought students back to school through home visits and personalised support while creating a nurturing environment with initiatives like the Green Library, play corners, and the “One Plant for One Student” project, fostering health, creativity and environmental awareness.

Santosh Kumar Chaurasia, from PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chhattisgarh's Korba, has been recognised for his pioneering use of innovative and ICT-based pedagogy.

"He has guided over 50 students to secure admission in IITs and medical colleges. As a resource person and master facilitator, he trains teachers in experiential learning and innovative pedagogies. Passionate about making chemistry engaging, he has developed more than 50 interactive chemistry games on Wordwall. "Beyond academics, he contributes as an author, writing on contemporary issues such as the impact of mobile phones on children and the evolving role of women in modern India," the citation read.

M Devananda Kumar, Faculty of Telugu at Dr Lakireddy Hanimireddy Government Degree College, Mylavaram, Andhra Pradesh, has been recognised for his innovative teaching practices, including creating thallapatra granthas (palm-leaf manuscripts) and producing educational videos for LMS.

Similarly, Proshanto Kr Saha, Faculty of Psychology at Rajiv Gandhi Central University, Arunachal Pradesh, has received the coveted award for his expertise in forensic psychology and neuropsychology, with over 14 years of academic service.

"He established a neuropsychology lab, developed intervention training modules, led major research projects, and extended psychological support to child abuse victims, reflecting his commitment to both academic excellence and social impact," MoE said.

Vibha Sharma, Professor of English at Aligarh Muslim University, has been recognised for integrating theatre studies with Indian knowledge systems through innovative and interactive pedagogies. "An accomplished playwright and actor, she has developed MOOCs, led GIAN courses, mentored students in theatre practice, and contributed as a national-level resource person, extending her outreach to learners across India, especially the underprivileged," the citation read.

S Siva Sathya, professor of computer science at Pondicherry University, has been awarded for over 25 years of excellence in higher education through curriculum design, mentorship and experiential learning. "Her research bridges AI and societal impact, with innovations like MITRA, a women's safety app that earned her the “Naari Shakti Puraskar” from the Hon'ble President of India. Beyond technology, she also nurtures a deep passion for art and yoga," MoE said.

The Department of Higher Education had selected 21 teachers in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and Polytechnic for National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2025, while the Department of School Education had selected 45 teachers.

The selection procedure for NAT-2025 involved a two-step process — evaluation by the Preliminary Search-cum Screening Committee for initial shortlisting of nominees and selection of awardees from the shortlisted nominees by a national jury.

"The selection is based on the performance of the teacher as adjudged against the parameters such as teaching learning effectiveness, outreach activities, research and innovation, sponsored research and faculty development programs and onsultancy Teaching," a senior MoE official said.