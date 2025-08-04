DT
Home / India / Puri girl, who succumbed to burn injuries, laid to rest

Puri girl, who succumbed to burn injuries, laid to rest

The girl’s mortal remains are buried at her native village on the banks of the Bhargavi river
PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 11:53 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
A file photo of medical staff in Odisha hospital bringing out the victim girl to be airlifted to Delhi. PTI
The 15-year-old girl from Odisha’s Puri who succumbed to burn injuries at AIIMS-New Delhi was laid to rest at her native village on Monday amid heavy security.

The girl’s mortal remains were buried in the presence of her grieving family members at the nondescript village on the bank of the Bhargavi river.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattnayak were present during the burial.

The funeral and the procession ahead of it were held amid heavy security, with around 100 police personnel deployed.

The girl, who had received over 70 per cent burn injuries, died on Saturday.

Her family had earlier alleged that she was set on fire by three miscreants on July 19. Following her death, police claimed that no one else was involved in the case.

Later, her father also issued a video statement, supporting the police’s claim, stating that she ended her life due to emotional distress.

Condoling her death, Parida said the state government made all efforts to save the girl, and ensured the best treatment by sending her to AIIMS-New Delhi the next day.

“However, she passed away, and we are all sad and hurt over the demise. Let Lord Jagannath give internal peace to her soul,” she told reporters after the burial.

Parida was present at the Bhubaneswar airport when the girl’s body was brought back from New Delhi on Sunday night.

Police said the funeral was held peacefully.

