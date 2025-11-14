DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Purification of voter list is ‘essential’, says Amit Shah; hails NDA’s ‘historic’ victory

Purification of voter list is ‘essential’, says Amit Shah; hails NDA’s ‘historic’ victory

The Union Home Minister says the verdict reflects people’s aspiration for a developed Bihar and their trust in the NDA’s 'commitment to service'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:35 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering at an event in New Delhi. PTI file
Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar, calling it a “public endorsement” of the alliance’s agenda of development, women’s safety and good governance.

Advertisement

In a series of posts on X, Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NDA workers for what he termed a “historic mandate”.

Advertisement

“My heartfelt salute to the people of Bihar, the protectors of knowledge, hard work and democracy,” Shah said, adding that over the past 11 years Modi had “worked generously” for the state, while Nitish Kumar “brought Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj”. He said the verdict reflected the people’s aspiration for a developed Bihar and their trust in the NDA’s “commitment to service”.

Advertisement

Shah also hit out at Opposition parties, stating that voters had “given a befitting reply to those who protect infiltrators for vote bank gains”. He said every vote for the NDA symbolised faith in the Modi government’s policy against infiltrators and those “playing with India’s security and resources”.

Claiming that Bihar had echoed the sentiment of the entire country, Shah said voter list purification was “essential” and there was “no room for politics against it”. He added that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress had “fallen to the last position in Bihar”, securing only one seat.

Advertisement

“The people now give their mandate solely on the basis of the politics of performance,” Shah said, asserting that those practising “jungle raj” or “appeasement politics” would not get another chance.

The Home Minister credited Modi, Nitish Kumar and NDA leaders and workers for the victory, and lauded BJP cadres at every level for their “tireless” effort. He assured the people of Bihar, “especially mothers and sisters”, that the NDA government would fulfil the mandate with even greater dedication than the confidence placed in it.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts