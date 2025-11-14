Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar, calling it a “public endorsement” of the alliance’s agenda of development, women’s safety and good governance.

In a series of posts on X, Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NDA workers for what he termed a “historic mandate”.

“My heartfelt salute to the people of Bihar, the protectors of knowledge, hard work and democracy,” Shah said, adding that over the past 11 years Modi had “worked generously” for the state, while Nitish Kumar “brought Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj”. He said the verdict reflected the people’s aspiration for a developed Bihar and their trust in the NDA’s “commitment to service”.

Shah also hit out at Opposition parties, stating that voters had “given a befitting reply to those who protect infiltrators for vote bank gains”. He said every vote for the NDA symbolised faith in the Modi government’s policy against infiltrators and those “playing with India’s security and resources”.

Claiming that Bihar had echoed the sentiment of the entire country, Shah said voter list purification was “essential” and there was “no room for politics against it”. He added that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress had “fallen to the last position in Bihar”, securing only one seat.

“The people now give their mandate solely on the basis of the politics of performance,” Shah said, asserting that those practising “jungle raj” or “appeasement politics” would not get another chance.

The Home Minister credited Modi, Nitish Kumar and NDA leaders and workers for the victory, and lauded BJP cadres at every level for their “tireless” effort. He assured the people of Bihar, “especially mothers and sisters”, that the NDA government would fulfil the mandate with even greater dedication than the confidence placed in it.