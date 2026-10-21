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Home / India / Put nation first, defeat divisive forces: Modi

Put nation first, defeat divisive forces: Modi

Says the centuries-old tradition of Ramlila continued to keep the ideals of Lord Ram alive

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Dasehra celebrations in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon political parties, national institutions and citizens to rise above differences and adopt a "nation first" approach, urging collective efforts to defeat forces that divide society, undermine national honour and spread hatred against Indian culture.

Addressing Vijayadashami celebrations at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, the PM said the festival was not merely a celebration of the victory of good over evil but also a reminder of the enduring strength of truth, righteousness and national unity.

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"For us, this is not merely a festival; it is the life energy of India,” said the PM.

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Extending Vijayadashami greetings to the nation, Modi said the centuries-old tradition of Ramlila continued to keep the ideals of Lord Ram alive while reinforcing the message that tyranny, terror and falsehood would ultimately be defeated.

Referring to Lord Ram's life, Modi said his ideals of compassion, sacrifice, justice and harmony remained relevant to modern governance and society. He highlighted how Lord Ram upheld righteousness even during adversity and treated people from different sections of society with equal respect.

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"He established benchmarks of mercy, compassion, love and harmony,” remarked the PM.

Drawing parallels between Ramrajya and contemporary governance, Modi said the responsibility of those in power was to ensure justice, equal opportunities and welfare for every citizen, particularly the most vulnerable.

"We must keep service to the poor and the deprived paramount,” he added.

The PM also emphasised self-reliance and public participation as essential pillars of India's development. Referring to Lord Ram's journey to Lanka, he said the ability to mobilise collective strength and available resources offered lessons for building a developed and self-reliant India.

He urged citizens to embrace hard work, determination and collective responsibility to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"Lord Ram taught us that the difficulties on the path cannot stop our journey,” said the PM.

Highlighting the government's efforts to preserve India's cultural heritage, Modi said more than 650 ancient idols had been brought back to the country over the past 12 years. He also referred to the growing international recognition of India's cultural traditions, including the inclusion of Deepavali on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list last year.

Invoking the spirit of Vijayadashami, the PM urged national institutions and parties to work together in the larger national interest. He said the country must collectively confront forces that threaten social harmony, national dignity and cultural identity.

"When we stand with truth and humanity, then in the end, victory is ours,” the PM added.

Concluding his address, Modi recalled the resolutions taken during the "pran pratishtha" ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and reiterated his commitment to linking India's cultural heritage with its developmental aspirations.

"The vision of ‘Ram se rashtra’ and ‘Dev se desh’ that we have conceived, we will definitely fulfil it,” said Modi.

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