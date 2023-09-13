Putin cites Modi to urge Russians to drive Russia-made cars

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 13

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a case for self-reliance in the car segment in his country.

In a televised interview shared on the website of the Russian President Putin is heard urging Russians to drive home-made cars.

Allaying fears of a 1990-like situation when dearth of Russia-made cars led to failure of the self-reliance project in the country, Putin said, “In the 1990s, there were not too many such (Russia made) cars but we have those cars available now. They are somewhat modest compared to the Mercedes and the Audi but they are being procured in large numbers.

“In this regard, we should learn from many partners of ours namely our partners in India. They are mostly focusing on production and use of the cars and vessels produced in India and PM Modi is doing the right thing by encouraging people to use the brand made in India.”

Putin says that Russia has indigenously made vehicles available now and “we should make use of them.”

“These are adequate and do not violate any commitment of ours under the WTO. We need to put in place a certain understanding of who is to drive which kind of cars and make sure we are driving Russian made cars,” the Russian President says.

He was responding to a push in Russia to drive home made cars, with the interviewer asking him what was the guarantee that this self reliance stress will succeed now unlike in the 1990s when it had failed.

Russian State officials are being asked to drive Russia-made cars, the interviewer says.

