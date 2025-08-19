Putin dials Modi, briefs him on Alaska summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared an assessment of his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Putin and Trump had met for nearly three hours on Friday to discuss a possible resolution of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In his call to Modi, Putin shared details of his meeting with Trump.

Posting a message on X, Modi said, "Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come.”

Modi and Putin also touched upon a number of issues of bilateral cooperation with a view to further strengthen the "special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia".

This is the second time in the last 10 days that the two leaders have stressed the bilateral relations. Earlier on August 8, when Modi and Putin spoke, they had reaffirmed a commitment to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Putin is slated to visit India later this year for the annual leaders' summit, the 23rd such meeting between the top leadership of the two countries.

On August 6, the Russian President had met with Trumps's special envoy Steven Witkoff in Moscow. Two days later, he had called up Modi.

The Modi-Putin talk of "deepening ties" comes amid Trump having imposed high tariffs on India. After the US President imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, the total levies on Indian goods being exported to the US have risen to 50 per cent. The US and its European allies have often accused India of supporting Moscow’s “war machine” in Ukraine.

Trump has shown his displeasure at India importing Russian crude oil and also sourcing weapons from Moscow.