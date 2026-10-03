Putin lauds Modi’s Ukraine peace push, says he has ‘very good ideas’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with repeatedly pressing for an end to the Ukraine conflict, saying the Indian leader has “very good ideas” aimed at finding a mutually acceptable solution.

Putin’s remarks at the annual Valdai International Discussion Club meeting amounted to a public acknowledgement of Modi’s continued engagement on the Ukraine conflict despite India’s close ties with Moscow.

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“As for Prime Minister Modi’s position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said.

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“He has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions,” the Russian President added. Putin said Modi regularly raises the issue during their meetings and remains closely engaged with efforts to end the conflict.

Russian media reports quoted him as describing India’s position as neutral but focused on ending the hostilities, while expressing gratitude for Modi’s engagement.

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The remarks come against the backdrop of two meetings between Modi and Putin in recent weeks. The two leaders met in Bishkek on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and again in New Delhi on September 11 during the BRICS summit.

During their September meeting, Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving conflicts and said India was ready to assist in peace efforts.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed Putin’s remarks, saying the Russian President’s appreciation of Modi’s efforts towards global peace was a matter of “immense pride” for every Indian.

In a post on X, Shah linked Putin’s remarks to Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, saying they underscored India’s emergence as a “trusted voice for global peace” under Modi’s leadership.

“During periods marked by wars, conflicts and turbulence, PM Modi has conveyed the message that solutions do not emerge from battlefields but through dialogue and diplomacy,” Shah said.

He also invoked the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, saying India had stepped forward with help and assistance during wars and calamities and that the country’s voice now mattered whenever the world faced a global crisis.

Shah said Modi’s words were being listened to with “keen attention” internationally.

Putin’s remarks come as the Ukraine war continues to occupy a central place in international diplomacy, with India maintaining that dialogue and diplomacy are essential to resolving conflicts.

India has consistently expressed readiness to support peace efforts while maintaining strategic ties with both Russia and other major powers.