Qaida offshoot behind Delhi blast tries to set up Bangladesh cells

The latest report of the UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team has flagged attempts by Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) to establish cells in Bangladesh.

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The 38th report of the monitoring team also noted that the November 2025 Red Fort attack in Delhi had been officially attributed to AQIS.

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Meanwhile, India has said that terrorism and security threats should concern all countries and called for collective efforts to combat the menace.

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The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs came amid growing scrutiny over the security situation in Bangladesh and the reported expansion of extremist networks in the neighbouring country. “Terrorism and security matters are something that should concern everybody because it is a common scourge for all of us and we want to fight this problem together,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing on Tuesday.

Asked whether India and Bangladesh were discussing the reported AQIS threat in view of recent developments, including the warning of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, of the country’s growing vulnerability to terrorism, Jaiswal said, “You saw the report of the monitoring committee which came out recently. They specifically mentioned people who were behind the group that was behind the Red Fort terror attack as well,” he said.

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According to the report, AQIS has continued to evolve from a fragmented organisation into a regional terrorist entity, developing logistics and financial networks through decentralised and scattered cells.

On August 5, Hasina’s son Joy, in a virtual interaction with the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi, had warned that Bangladesh was turning into “another Pakistan on India’s eastern side”, alleging that Islamist extremist groups had gained unprecedented space.

“Al-Qaida operatives speak at public rallies. This does not portend well for India and the world at large,” he had alleged, warning that Bangladesh could become a source of the “next generation” of global terrorists.

New Delhi has so far maintained that it is closely watching developments in Bangladesh while stressing the importance of stability and security in the neighbourhood.