Quad countries begin joint naval exercise in Japan

The navies of India, the US, Japan and Australia today commenced another edition of the Malabar naval exercise at Yokosuka, Japan, bringing together the four Quad partners for joint drills across maritime operational domains.

The Indian Navy is participating with INS Sahyadri, an indigenously built guided-missile stealth frigate of the Eastern Fleet. The exercise will be conducted in two phases – harbour and sea – and will involve operations across surface, underwater, air and information domains.

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The US Navy said the exercise reflects the participating nations’ shared commitment to the rule of law and freedom of navigation, while reinforcing their resolve to maintain a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and deter aggression.

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“This growth builds our interoperability to collaboratively reinforce a free and open Indo-Pacific that benefits all nations,” said Vice Admiral Pat Hannifin, commander of the US 7th Fleet.

In strategic discourse, the expression ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’ is widely seen as an implicit reference to concerns over China’s growing maritime assertiveness, its efforts to expand its regional influence and actions that could impede freedom of navigation. The multinational exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability in a multi-domain operational environment. The drills will include training in detecting, locating, tracking and engaging targets at sea, in the air and in cyberspace.

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The Indian Navy said INS Sahyadri arrived at Yokosuka Naval Base on November 4. The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) accorded the warship a warm welcome, reflecting the strategic partnership and growing maritime cooperation between India and Japan.

The welcome ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Yagi Koji, Commandant of the Yokosuka District, and R Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of the Indian Mission.

The harbour phase will feature professional exchanges and coordinated planning, followed by the sea phase involving INS Sahyadri and naval units from the US, Australia and Japan, the Indian Navy said.

The Navy said the ship’s participation underscores India’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with like-minded navies, in keeping with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Malabar began as a bilateral naval exercise between India and the US and has since expanded in scope and complexity with the participation of Japan and Australia. This year’s edition marks the sixth time all four countries are participating together.