Questions on Siddaramaiah’s tenure as CM persist; leaves for Delhi

Will he or won’t he? This is the million-dollar question hotly debated in Karnataka's political circles over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing his term, even as a unique record beckons the veteran, who along with his deputy and another claimant for the CM's chair, DK Shivakumar, once again air dashes to Delhi.

Advertisement

Siddaramaiah, in his second term as chief minister, is on the cusp of becoming the longest serving elected head of the state, closing in on veteran Devaraj Urs' record as CM for over 2,700 days.

Despite his assertions, questions over whether he will complete a full five-year tenure in office, or if he will make way for DKS as per a rumoured rotational formula, persist. Shivakumar is addressed as DKS.

Advertisement

The two are in New Delhi in their third trip since June, even as an uneasy calm prevails in the state Congress unit where voices from either camps have fallen silent over the CM issue following a high command gag order.

During their visit to the national capital, the two leaders are likely to meet the Congress's top brass.

Advertisement

Unlike in the past, there have been no open remarks by MLAs on the CM change issue this time, following the diktat from leadership.

However, silent strategies and manoeuvring are certainly on, as the government is nearing two-and-half years in office, said a senior Congress leader, summing up the atmosphere within the ruling party.

Though the Delhi visit is to attend the ‘Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan’ organised by AICC Backward Class unit on Friday, Congress insiders indicate about the CM possibly meeting party leader Rahul Gandhi. A similar meeting could not happen last time, in the second week of July. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

There has been speculation within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the CM change later this year, citing the power-sharing agreement involving incumbent Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

However, the Congress leadership seems to have adopted a strategy of keeping both sides waiting, until the Bihar polls are over.

Siddaramaiah is the only OBC chief minister the Congress has in the country at present, and many party leaders are of the opinion that any move to replace him will have a bearing on the party's performance in the poll-bound Bihar, where the OBC votes are crucial.

It will also be seen as a move contrary to the OBC cause, which Rahul Gandhi has been championing, by raising issues such as caste census and enhancing reservation quota, a Congress leader said.

The party is fully aware of the consequences it will have to face, if it makes any move against Siddaramaiah, who has a huge support base among AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) communities and also enjoys the confidence of majority of the legislators.