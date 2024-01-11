R-Day tableaux: MoD comes up with 3-year rotational plan

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, January 10
Ending the constant political accusations over selection process of tableaux at the Republic Day parade, the Ministry of Defence has circulated a three-year rotational plan under which all states and union territories are assured of getting a slot in the annual parade to showcase their tableaux.
“All states will get a chance in this three-year period — 2024, 2025 and 2026. It will be an equitable opportunity,” said a Defence Ministry official. The list for the parade next year and the year after have been drawn up. A committee of experts will oversee the tableaux depictions. Punjab and Karnataka have already raised objection over the rejection of the tableaux of the states for this year’s parade.
The states had alleged that they were given directions and two themes for Republic Day parade which was not the case earlier. The official said this year 75 years of the Republic is being observed hence the themes given were ‘Vikshit Bharat’ and ‘mother of democracy’.
A decision whether there will be theme next year too is yet to be taken. The states had objected to the Central Government dictating themes for tableaux.
Sources said Karnataka had a tableau each year from 2015 to 2023 at the parade while Punjab had a tableau each year from 2017 to 2022.
Sources said the consultative process of selection of tableaux started with the meeting held under the chairmanship of Defence Secretary with representatives of states in May last year.
A draft MoU has been shared with the states for their comments.
