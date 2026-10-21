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Home / India / Rabi sowing area down 26.3% to 3.43 lakh hectares as of Oct 16

Rabi sowing area down 26.3% to 3.43 lakh hectares as of Oct 16

Lower coverage under oilseeds and rice drives decline, while pulses record an increase; wheat sowing yet to begin

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The area sown under Rabi crops stood at 3.43 lakh hectares as of October 16, down 26.3 per cent from 4.65 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year, according to preliminary data released by the Union Agriculture Ministry.

The decline was driven largely by lower coverage under oilseeds and rice, while pulses recorded an increase in acreage. Sowing of wheat, the principal Rabi crop, had not commenced during the period under review.

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The area under oilseeds stood at 2.29 lakh hectares, against 3.11 lakh hectares a year earlier, marking a decline of around 26.3 per cent.

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Rapeseed and mustard, which account for the bulk of Rabi oilseed cultivation, covered 2.26 lakh hectares, compared with 3.10 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year.

Rice coverage fell to 0.88 lakh hectares from 1.34 lakh hectares, a decline of around 34.4 per cent. Sowing of the crop had commenced in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

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In contrast, the area under pulses increased to 0.15 lakh hectares from 0.10 lakh hectares a year earlier.

Gram coverage stood at 0.059 lakh hectares, compared with just 0.0005 lakh hectares during the corresponding period last year. Lentil and urad bean also recorded increases in acreage, although sowing remained at an early stage.

The area under Shri Anna (millets) and coarse cereals stood at 0.105 lakh hectares, marginally higher than the 0.10 lakh hectares recorded last year. Jowar accounted for 0.08 lakh hectares, while maize coverage was 0.02 lakh hectares.

Sowing had begun in a few states, with barley coverage reported at 0.005 lakh hectares.

Groundnut acreage under Rabi oilseeds increased to 0.03 lakh hectares from 0.01 lakh hectares a year earlier. However, linseed coverage declined to 0.00076 lakh hectares from 0.00263 lakh hectares, the data showed.

The ministry’s preliminary assessment indicates that the Rabi sowing season remains at an early stage, with cultivation yet to begin for several crops.

Wheat, which has a normal Rabi area of 315.24 lakh hectares, had recorded no sowing as of October 16, it added.

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