Race Course mosque demolition put on hold for four weeks; Delhi HC declines nod for namaz

The proposed demolition of the Race Course Masjid near the Prime Minister’s residence has been put on hold for four weeks after the Centre assured the Delhi High Court that no coercive action would be taken against the mosque until a decision is taken on a representation submitted by the Delhi Waqf Board.

The assurance came on Thursday during the hearing of a petition filed by Syed Ahmed Saud. Appearing for the Centre, advocate Ashish Dixit told a bench of Justice Anish Dayal that the government would decide on the Waqf Board’s representation within four weeks and that no action would be taken against the mosque in the meantime.

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The development provides temporary relief to the mosque, which is a Waqf notified and heritage property, amid apprehension over its possible demolition as the Centre reclaims land in the surrounding area.

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The mosque stands inside the Delhi Race Club, spread over around 53 acres, close to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister’s residence. The wider area includes the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground. It also had slum dwellings occupied by nearly 700 families, which have already been demolished as part of the land reclamation process.

The land is being repossessed by the Land and Development Office under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

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While the immediate question of demolition was addressed through the Centre’s undertaking, the hearing did not result in permission for prayers at the mosque.

A request was made before the court to allow namaz to be offered at the site. The High Court, however, declined to pass any order permitting prayers.

The court’s position leaves the issue of access for prayers unresolved even as the Centre has given the mosque a four-week window before any coercive action can be considered.

The immediate dispute, therefore, now turns on the Centre’s decision on the Waqf Board’s representation. Until that decision is taken, the mosque will not face coercive action, according to the assurance given before the High Court.