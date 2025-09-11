DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Radhakrishnan demits office as Maharashtra Governor, to take oath as V-P on Friday

Radhakrishnan demits office as Maharashtra Governor, to take oath as V-P on Friday

CP Radhakrishnan won the V-P poll on Tuesday bagging 452 of the 752 valid votes polled
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:55 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CP Radhakrishnan. PTI
Advertisement

India's 15th Vice-President-elect CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday demitted office as Maharashtra Governor, with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat getting additional charge of the state.

Advertisement

Radhakrishnan will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Ahead of the swearing-in, a communique from the President’s office said, "Consequent upon demitting the office of Governor of Maharashtra by C. P. Radhakrishnan, due to his election as the Vice-President of India, the President of India has appointed Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties."

Advertisement

Radhakrishnan was given the winning certificate by the Election Commission on Wednesday. He won the V-P poll on Tuesday bagging 452 of the 752 valid votes polled and defeated Opposition nominee B Sudarshan Reddy amid cross-voting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts