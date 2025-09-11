Radhakrishnan demits office as Maharashtra Governor, to take oath as V-P on Friday

India's 15th Vice-President-elect CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday demitted office as Maharashtra Governor, with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat getting additional charge of the state.

Radhakrishnan will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Ahead of the swearing-in, a communique from the President’s office said, "Consequent upon demitting the office of Governor of Maharashtra by C. P. Radhakrishnan, due to his election as the Vice-President of India, the President of India has appointed Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties."

Radhakrishnan was given the winning certificate by the Election Commission on Wednesday. He won the V-P poll on Tuesday bagging 452 of the 752 valid votes polled and defeated Opposition nominee B Sudarshan Reddy amid cross-voting.