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Home / India / RAF fired pellets on Delhi DCP’s order: Police diary

RAF fired pellets on Delhi DCP’s order: Police diary

SC to take up pellet gun pleas on August 3

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Animesh Singh
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Use of force, especially pellet guns, has become a major flashpoint. File
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Contrary to the Delhi Police’s stand so far, a general diary entry at the Parliament Street police station has revealed that a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer ordered Rapid Action Force personnel to fire pellet guns at students during their July 20 march to Parliament.

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“In order to control the crowd at the Cockroach Janta Party protest, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired 55 rounds of non-electrical shells, 15 rounds of electrical shells, five tear gas grenades, two rounds from anti-riot guns and two rounds of plastic pellets on July 20,” mentions the entry recorded at 1.24 pm on July 22. The RAF used pellet guns on the instructions of the DCP-rank officer deployed in Zone 1 of Jantar Mantar, the entry further states. The RAF, a specialised unit of the CRPF tasked with maintaining law and order, was deployed during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

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A DCP is vested with executive powers to handle extraordinary situations such as protests, riots and agitations. Incidentally, the DCP in question was also reportedly injured during a scuffle with protesting students. The diary entry is the first official document to confirm the use of pellet guns against protesters in the national capital.

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What RAF used on July 20*

55 non-electrical shells

15 electrical shells

5 tear smoke grenades

2 rounds of anti-riot guns**

2 rounds of plastic pellets

(*On DCP’s directions; ** pellet guns)

A general diary (GD) is an official police station record that logs important events, movements of officers, incidents and operational orders. Unlike an FIR, it is an administrative record that documents actions taken by the police. A GD entry is considered significant documentary evidence as it records both the operation undertaken by the police and the authorisation for the action by an officer.

As reported by The Tribune earlier, the RAF has barred the use of pellet guns until further orders. Highly placed sources said the directive was issued during a review of the force’s handling of the NEET paper leak protests organised by the satirical platform CJP.

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According to experts, the use of pellet guns is prohibited under various international conventions and agreements. Despite this, these were allegedly used against students during the protests in Delhi.

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