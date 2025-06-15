Rafale maker junks Pak claim of downing 3 jets

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier has rubbished Pakistan’s claim of having downed three of the Indian Air Force Rafale jets, calling it “inaccurate”.

Advertisement

The remarks by the top official of the jet manufacturer came in an interview to a European publication, ahead of the Paris Air Show (June 16-22). Trappier was referring to the recent skirmishes between India and Pakistan (May 7-10). Asked whether India’s loss of at least one Rafale jet had raised questions in the defence circles, Trappier said: “The Indians have not communicated, so we do not know exactly what happened.” “What we already know is that

what the Pakistanis are

Advertisement

saying (downing of three Rafale jets) is inaccurate,” he added.

“When the truth comes out, some people might be surprised,” he said, adding “the success of the combat mission is not having zero losses, it’s about having achieved the objectives”.