DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Rafale maker junks Pak claim of downing 3 jets

Rafale maker junks Pak claim of downing 3 jets

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:41 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier has rubbished Pakistan’s claim of having downed three of the Indian Air Force Rafale jets, calling it “inaccurate”.

Advertisement

The remarks by the top official of the jet manufacturer came in an interview to a European publication, ahead of the Paris Air Show (June 16-22). Trappier was referring to the recent skirmishes between India and Pakistan (May 7-10). Asked whether India’s loss of at least one Rafale jet had raised questions in the defence circles, Trappier said: “The Indians have not communicated, so we do not know exactly what happened.” “What we already know is that

what the Pakistanis are

Advertisement

saying (downing of three Rafale jets) is inaccurate,” he added.

“When the truth comes out, some people might be surprised,” he said, adding “the success of the combat mission is not having zero losses, it’s about having achieved the objectives”.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts