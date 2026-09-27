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Home / India / Raghav Chadha welcomes new telecom regulations for prepaid users

Raghav Chadha welcomes new telecom regulations for prepaid users

Introduction of 30-day plans means consumers opting for such plans can recharge 12 times a year, instead of 13 times under a 28-day validity cycle

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:02 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. Image credit/PTI File
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Prepaid mobile users will have greater flexibility in choosing recharge plans, with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) introducing the Telecom Consumers Protection (13th Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has welcomed the new regulations, saying they would give consumers greater choice, particularly those who do not require mobile data.

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The new framework provides for 30-day recharge plans and voice-and-SMS-only options.

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The introduction of 30-day plans means consumers opting for such plans can recharge 12 times a year, instead of 13 times under a 28-day validity cycle.

“The move also provides for voice and SMS-only plans, offering an option for consumers who primarily use their mobile connections for calls and text messages and do not require mobile data,” the regulations stated.

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Chadha said the changes would particularly benefit consumers on limited budgets who primarily use their mobile phones for calls and text messages.

“Many of you had shared your concerns with me about limited and inflexible recharge options,” Chadha said in a post on X.

He said he had raised the issue in Parliament on March 11, seeking greater choice and more affordable options for consumers.

The changes address concerns around recharge validity and provide additional options for prepaid subscribers who have limited or no requirement for mobile data.

The new provisions are expected to give prepaid subscribers more flexibility to choose mobile plans based on their usage requirements and budgets.

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