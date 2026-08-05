All seven Rajya Sabha members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who recently merged with the BJP have received an invitation to a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Wednesday.

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In the first such outreach to the BJP's newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, the Prime Minister is learnt to have invited all 43 new members of the party in the Upper House.

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The invitees include BJP president Nitin Nabin and the party's Haryana in-charge Satish Poonia, among others who were sworn in during the latest Rajya Sabha poll cycle.

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The 43-member group also includes all seven former AAP Rajya Sabha members from Punjab and Delhi who recently joined the saffron fold. They include Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Vikram Sahney, Swati Maliwal and Ashok Mittal, among others.

The Prime Minister is expected to interact with the MPs individually. Discussions are expected to cover the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections and the political mood in the state.