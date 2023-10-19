Raghubar Das made Odisha Governor, Indra Sena Reddy of Tripura

New Delhi, October 18
The President on Wednesday appointed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively.
“The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” an official statement said. Das, first non-tribal CM of Jharkhand, will replace Ganeshi Lal. Reddy is former BJP chief of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and also former national secretary of the party. Reddy will replace Satyadeo Narain Arya.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi