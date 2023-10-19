Raghubar Das made Odisha Governor, Indra Sena Reddy of Tripura

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

The President on Wednesday appointed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively.

“The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” an official statement said. Das, first non-tribal CM of Jharkhand, will replace Ganeshi Lal. Reddy is former BJP chief of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and also former national secretary of the party. Reddy will replace Satyadeo Narain Arya.

